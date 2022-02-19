DUP leader hits back over accusations party is not opposed to Northern Ireland Protocol

The leader of the DUP has hit back at accusations the party is not opposed to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said its “political critics” were claiming the DUP is not against the controversial protocol.

TUV leader Jim Allister had to intervene during DUP MP Sammy Wilson’s speech at an anti-protocol rally after the crowd booed and jeered him. Jim Allister urged the crowd to listen to him but said to make their anger known on Election Day. pic.twitter.com/6RjK5y2Qg2 — Cate McCurry (@CateMcCurry) February 18, 2022

In a letter to party members, Sir Jeffrey said that its political unionist opponents need to “wise up”.

The letter comes hours after senior DUP MP Sammy Wilson was loudly booed and jeered as he addressed a loyalist rally against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Wilson was repeatedly interrupted as he attempted to deliver a speech at the event at Markethill in Co Armagh on Friday evening.

During his address, Mr Wilson compared the EU’s handling of Northern Ireland in the Brexit process to Vladimir Putin’s annexation of Crimea in Ukraine.

However, his comments were often drowned out as angry crowd members accused his party of botching the Brexit process.

Thousands of people attended the rally, with dozens of bands from across Northern Ireland taking part.

At one point in Mr Wilson’s speech, Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister intervened and appealed to those in attendance to hear him out.

On Saturday, Sir Jeffrey said in a letter: “Some of our political critics are attempting to claim the DUP is not opposed to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The continued opposition of @duponline to the protocol is not in question. Our seven tests are and will be the basis for judging any alternative arrangements that may replace the protocol. This includes full reinstatement of Article 6 of the Acts of Union and our place in the UK. pic.twitter.com/ZWSsYIHvgz — Jeffrey Donaldson MP (@J_Donaldson_MP) February 18, 2022

“At a time when I am trying to encourage greater unity in opposition to the protocol, they are seeking to undermine such unity for purely party political reasons.

“They need to wise up and recognise that our strength is in our unity.

“We have taken decisive action in our opposition to the protocol.

“It is the actions of this party in withdrawing ministers from the North South Ministerial Council, in challenging and attempting to frustrate the checks at ports and ultimately in the resignation of the First Minister, that has highlighted that the protocol is not compatible with stable local arrangements.

The Irish Sea Border is divisive, destabilising and undemocratic. A negotiated solution which does not remove the Irish Sea Border is unacceptable. The Government must act to restore our place within the UK Internal Market. I look forward to tonight’s rally in Markethill. https://t.co/YxSD046Ce3 — Sammy Wilson MP (@eastantrimmp) February 18, 2022

“It is this party that has made clear that if the long shadow of the Northern Ireland Protocol is not removed from Stormont then we will not have the stable basis, supported by both unionists and nationalists, to form an Executive.”

The protocol has created new economic barriers on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Agreed by the UK and EU to ensure no hardening of the Irish land border post-Brexit, it has instead moved regulatory and customs checks to the Irish Sea, with Northern Ireland remaining in the EU single market for goods. The region also applies the EU customs code at its ports.

Unionists and loyalists claim the arrangements have undermined the sovereignty of the UK, but a majority of Assembly members at Stormont support the protocol, claiming it offers Northern Ireland a degree of protection from negative economic consequences of Brexit.

The EU and UK continue to negotiate in a bid to agree a way to reduce the bureaucracy associated with the protocol.

“When I addressed party members on Thursday February 3 on the announcement of the resignation of the First Minister I said that if the protocol is left in place, then the divergence between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom will grow and without a single vote cast, the protocol will have re-oriented our supply chains and our economy away from Great Britain,” Sir Jeffrey added.

“Laws will be made and implemented that impact every citizen without any local representative having shaped them or voted upon them.

“There comes a moment when we have to take tough decisions if we are to build for the future.

“While others talk about what they will do, the DUP took action.”