22 Feb 2022

Taoiseach set for meeting with German Chancellor in Berlin

22 Feb 2022 11:58 AM

The Taoiseach will meet the German Chancellor in Berlin today (Tuesday), where he is expected to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Micheál Martin will meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has been in office since December.

The meeting comes amid the backdrop of deepening fears about Russian actions in Ukraine, after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in the east of the country, allegedly to carry out “peacekeeping” duties.

The EU is expected to announce sanctions against Russia following the move.

While Ukraine is likely to top the agenda in the meeting between the pair, UK-EU relations and the post-pandemic recovery will also be discussed.

Mr Martin will also visit the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin for a wreath-laying ceremony.

In a statement ahead of the visit, Mr Martin said: “Germany has long been one of Ireland’s closest friends, and one of our biggest trading partners in the EU.

“I very much look forward to the opportunity to discuss with Chancellor Scholz the close ties between our two nations, and the major opportunities and challenges facing Europe at the moment such as the situation in Ukraine, the economy, and the drive to reach our shared climate action goals.”

