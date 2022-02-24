Dublin farmland shooting victim has passed away

A man in his 50s is still being detained by police
Keith Conlon was shot on farmland in Dublin earlier this week has passed away.
The incident happened on Tuesday at Hazel Grove, a rural part of Tallaght near the Mount Seskin area.
A man in his early 50s is still being questioned by police.
It is understood that gardaí are not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting.
Mr Conlon, who was in his 30s, had been in a critical condition in Tallaght University Hospital since the shooting.
Gardaí said that a post-mortem will now be carried out.
The man who is being questioned is believed to be a member of the legal profession.
A legally held firearm was recovered after the shooting.
