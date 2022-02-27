Search

27 Feb 2022

Sinn Féin remains Ireland's most popular political party at 33%, says new poll

Sinn Féin remains Ireland's most popular political party at 33%, says new poll

Sinn Féin remains Ireland's most popular political party at 33%, says new poll

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Feb 2022 11:04 AM

Sinn Féin remains the most popular political party in Ireland, according to a new poll.

The Business Post/Red C poll also suggests that Fianna Fáil is enjoying a rise in support among voters.

According to the poll, support for Sinn Féin is at 33%.

Support for Fianna Fáil, led by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, has risen by two points to 17%.

However, the poll finds that support for Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael has dropped by a point to 20%.

The Green Party has also dropped by a point to 5%.

The new poll, published on Saturday (February 26) night, indicates that support for the Social Democrats sits at 4%, with Labour also on 4%. 

Solidarity/People Before Profit is also at 3%, while Aontu is at 2%.

Support for Independent TDs sits at 11%.

The poll was based on 1,001 adults aged over 18, who were surveyed online between February 18 and February 23.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media