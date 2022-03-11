Search

11 Mar 2022

Two people killed in early morning crash

Two people killed in early morning crash

The crash site remains closed

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Mar 2022 10:27 AM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Two people have been killed and a third person has been injured in an early-morning road crash in Co Roscommon.

Emergency services and gardai attended a collision involving one car on the R293 between Ballaghaderreen and Gorteen, at Edmonstown Road, at around 3.30am on Friday.

The three people travelling in the car were treated at the scene by emergency services personnel for serious injuries.

One of the occupants, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.


Two people were killed in a road crash in Co Roscommon on Friday

A second person, a woman aged in her 30s, was taken by ambulance to Castlebar Hospital. She has since been pronounced dead.

The third person, a man also aged in his 20s, was taken to Castlebar Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The crash site remains closed for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Castlerea are appealing for witnesses following the single-car road crash to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the R293 at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castelrea Garda station on 0949621630.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media