15 Mar 2022

Govt rules out further measures to help people struggling with cost of living

Reporter:

David Power

15 Mar 2022 12:19 PM

The Government has "no further plans" to help hard-pressed households to cope with the rising cost of living, it has been confirmed. 

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe accepted Ireland will face “high costs” due to the war in Ukraine, but he said there are no further plans to aid those struggling to make ends meet.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Mr Donohoe said the Government had “no further plans” to aid households grappling with high inflation.

He said the Government had already introduced an excise reduction of between €9 and €13 last week on a tank of diesel and a €125 payment is being made to 300,000 homes to assist with fuel increases.

The Minister for Finance accepted the “difficulty that many are facing”. However, he described the Government’s response so far as having been “strong”.

“We will not we will not be able to insulate either our economy, businesses or even ourselves, from different higher costs,” Minister Donohoe said. 

Under measures announced recently to alleviate the cost of living crisis, households are due to get a €200 energy credit.

There was also an increase in fuel allowance - €125 will be paid to those in receipt of the allowance on St Patrick's Day.

A 20 per cent reduction in public transport fares was also introduced for services including Bus Eireann, Irish Rail, DART, Dublin Bus, Luas and Local Link. the fare changes are due to come into effect in April until the end of the year.

Local News

