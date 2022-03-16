Search

16 Mar 2022

Govt asks Irish children to design badge honouring volunteers' work during pandemic

Govt asks Irish children to design badge honouring volunteers' work during pandemic

Govt asks Irish children to design badge honouring volunteers' work during pandemic

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

16 Mar 2022 11:55 AM

The government is asking Irish children to design artwork for a commemorative badge acknowledging the contribution of volunteers during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Minister of State in the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’ Brien, launched art competition today (Wednesday March 16) in association with Volunteer Ireland.

The competition is open to primary school children from 3rd to 6th class. 

Minister O'Brien said, "The design of this commemorative badge is just one of a number of initiatives being planned to acknowledge the extremely valuable contribution of volunteers during the pandemic, from volunteers in testing and vaccine centres, in organisations such as Alone and Aware, and volunteers who took part in the Community Call. 

"This competition will provide an opportunity for teachers to have a discussion in the classroom on the importance of volunteering in the community, which is currently being highlighted again with volunteers all around the country responding to the Ukrainian crises." 

There will be four regional winners and one national winner, with the national winning design being put forward for the commemorative badge which will be presented to volunteers at an event in May. 

Each winner will a receive gift voucher and the winning National School will receive a grant of €2,000 for sports or art equipment.

Winners will be announced in April. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media