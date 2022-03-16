Search

16 Mar 2022

Ireland is open for tourists once again after Covid: Taoiseach tells US

Ireland is open for tourists once again after Covid: Taoiseach tells US

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Mar 2022 1:38 PM

Ireland’s tourism industry is once again ready to welcome visitors from across the world after Covid-19, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martin was speaking at a reception hosted by all-Ireland body Tourism Ireland at the Kennedy Center in Washington before watching a special 25th anniversary performance of Riverdance.

It was the latest in his series of engagements in the US capital to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Mr Martin said it was a cause for celebration to see the return of live performances after Covid-19.

He added: “The beauty, the history and the culture of our island has long made tourism one of the most important parts of not just our economy but also our society.

“We have greatly missed welcoming American and other visitors to Ireland.

“Before Covid-19 in 2019 we welcomed over 11 million overseas visitors to the island of Ireland.

“Now is the moment for us to again open our arms, to welcome visitors and to show you the extraordinary sights and experiences of a unique island.”

The Taoiseach added: “This is why Tourism Ireland is running out it’s biggest ever programme of promotions in 2022 here in the United States and indeed in tourism markets around the globe.

“Tourism Ireland’s Green Button campaign is continuing throughout this year. The campaign champions our strengths and iconic locations from the Cliffs of Moher and the Wild Atlantic Way to Titanic Belfast and the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland.

“Ireland is a wonderful place for a holiday, the warmth and hospitality of the people still stands, our scenery is stunning.

“Ireland stands ready to welcome back our friends from the United States.”

Earlier, Northern Ireland Economy Minister Gordon Lyons attended a business breakfast in New York organised by Tourism Ireland where he took the opportunity to promote Northern Ireland as a holiday destination to US travel industry professionals.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media