Search

21 Mar 2022

Irish agri-food companies encouraged to develop new markets in Africa

Irish agri-food companies encouraged to develop new markets in Africa

Irish agri-food companies encouraged to develop new markets in Africa

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Mar 2022 11:03 AM

Irish agri-food companies are being encouraged to apply for sizeable grants of up to €250,000 to explore the opportunity of developing new markets in Africa. 

In its tenth year, the Africa Agri-Food Development Programme (AADP) supports Irish companies to realise their business ambitions in Africa, and has just launched its latest call for applications. 

Minister of State with responsibility for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy, said Ireland has "transformed" its food system over the past fifty years "from subsistence farming to a food island with world leading agri-food businesses". 

He said, "Through the AADP, we are enabling the sharing of Irish business knowledge and expertise with partners in Africa. This allows a win-win outcome, supporting Irish companies looking to grow and African companies looking for investment or know-how." 

Applications remain open until April 30. 

According to Minister Brophy, the AADP has encouraged Irish companies to invest in Africa and has "a long record of success". 

He continued:" It has matched African companies with Irish partners, helping make their business propositions more sustainable. At a time when questions of food security are on our global agenda, the AADP allows Irish businesses interest in investing in Africa do so while at the same time building really positive impact for the African agri-food industry." 

For further information click here or to apply for AADP grant funding please email aadp@agriculture.gov.ie. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media