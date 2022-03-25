Search

25 Mar 2022

Irish govt issues advice to schools on supporting Ukrainian child refugees

Irish government issues advice to schools on supporting Ukrainian child refugees

Irish government issues advice to schools on supporting Ukrainian child refugees

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

25 Mar 2022 11:02 AM

The Department of Education is issuing advice to schools across Ireland on how to support the wellbeing of Ukrainian school children who have fled the Russian war. 

A booklet of guidelines for primary schools was released online today (Friday March 25) detailing ways the children can be welcomed, including key phrases in Ukrainian and Russian languages. 

This includes the Ukrainan words for hello (Privit), goodbye (Do pobachennya), thank you (Dyakuyu) and great (Dobra), as well as their Russian equivalents. 

Schools are advised to extend a friendly and warm welcome to the children, link with families to gather and communicate important information, learn key phrases and practice new names in advance.

They are also encouraged to use visual cues to communicate the routine of the school day, prepare peers for the new arrivals, set up buddy systems, and download and use translation apps to help with communication. 

Distress experienced by the children is highlighted in the document, with an emphasis on school teachers ensuring they feel safe. 

It reads: "Feeling safe is the foundation of wellbeing. Many of these children have been confronted by threat in the last number of weeks which has resulted in stress. Promoting a sense of safety reduces stress, provides a context for the development of connecting supportive relationships and coping skills, and facilitates learning and problem-solving." 

Teachers are being advised to particularly watch out for cues in the environment that may cause a trauma response in the children, such as fire drills, school bells, and shouting at break times. 

School tours and bus trips are also flagged in the guidelines as possible triggers.

Teachers should also be alert to and address any discrimination, teasing or bullying due to appearance, culture, religion or language, and are advised to be mindful of curriculum content covering stories of loss, separation or war. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media