Questioning continues following fatal stabbing of young man in Cork

Gardaí are continuing to investigate after a 27-year-old man was stabbed to death in Co Cork.

The victim has been named as Shane Murphy.

A 42-year-old man was arrested earlier on Saturday and is still being questioned.

A 75-year-old man remains in hospital being treated for serious stab wounds, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardaí said that the attack happened in a house in Carrigaline at around 3.30am on Saturday morning.

Mr Murphy was found at the house in Seaview Avenue with serious stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

His body has been removed to Cork University Hospital and a post-mortem examination has been carried out.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses.