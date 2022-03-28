Woman travelling from Paris to Dublin arrested after discovery of cocaine worth €150k
A woman in her 20s travelling from France to Dublin has been arrested following the discovery and seizure of cocaine worth €150,000.
The illegal drugs were found by revenue officers at Dublin Airport today (Monday March 28) as part of routine profiling.
The woman, who had gotten off a flight from Paris, was arrested by An Garda Síochána and detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Ballymun Garda Station.
It's not the only seizure made by law enforcement this week, with the discovery of 2,800 litres of alcohol at Rosslare Europort on two separate operations last weekend.
The smuggled alcohol - including wine, limoncello and sambuca - has a combined retail value of approximately €24,300, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €15,600.
The alcohol was found following the search of two vehicles and an unaccompanied trailer that had disembarked ferries from Cherbourg in France on March 24 and 26 respectively.
Investigations are ongoing.
