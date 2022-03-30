Gardaí on bikes catch up with Porsche driver over multiple offences
Gardaí on bicycle patrol around the Aviva Stadium for the Ireland v Lithuania soccer international nabbed a driver for a number of offences.
The Porsche driver was stopped by the gardaí after being spotted using a mobile phone whilst driving.
They also weren't wearing a seatbelt, according to gardaí.
A fixed charge penalty notice will be issued.
Kilmainham Community Policing on high visibility bike patrols in the Ballsbridge area for recent international soccer matches. #keepingpeoplesafe— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 30, 2022
Motorist stopped for holding mobile phone while driving & not wearing a seat belt. FCPN to issue. #SaferRoads #DistractedDriving pic.twitter.com/co96YKIF7z
