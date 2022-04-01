Search

01 Apr 2022

Disability rights campaigner elected to Seanad will be 'strong advocate', says Taoiseach

01 Apr 2022 2:00 PM

The Taoiseach has congratulated a disability rights campaigner who has been elected to the Seanad following a lengthy by-election count.

Tom Clonan won the Trinity College seat on the 16th count, edging out psychologist Maureen Gaffney.

The final result saw Mr Clonan gain 5,358 votes, with Ms Gaffney in second place with 5,198.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin congratulated Mr Clonan on his victory after what he described as a “very competitive race”.

He tweeted: “No doubt you will be a strong voice and advocate for disability rights in Seanad Eireann and I wish you every success.”

A number of well-known candidates had vied for the seat, including former Dublin Lord Mayor and Green Party councillor Hazel Chu and retired Irish rugby international Hugo MacNeill.

The by-election was triggered when Labour’s Ivana Bacik won a seat in the Dail last year. She was last week confirmed as the new leader of the Labour Party following the resignation of Alan Kelly.

The total valid poll in the by-election was 13,418 from an electorate of just under 68,000 Trinity graduates.

