DON'T FORGET: Census forms are to be filled out tonight

Every household in Ireland must fill out the Census form by today (Sunday April 3), with information that is correct as of that day.

Every person in the household must, by law, be entered on the form in order to officially count every person in the country.

The results will help the Government plan services and decide how to spend public money on things such as schools and hospitals.

Millions of forms have been delivered by enumerators in recent weeks to homes, institutions, hotels and other accommodations across the country to ensure every person is accounted for.

If a household has not received a Census form as of yet, they can contact the Central Statistics Office (CSO) and retrospectively fill out the form in the coming days.

Enumerators will return to collect the completed forms starting from April 4 and no later than May 6

The Census was due to be undertaken last year but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.