Over 6,000 cases of Covid-19 recorded across Ireland today - HPSC
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today (Monday April 4) been notified of over 6,000 positive antigen and PCR tests.
It's a slightly lower figure than yesterday (Sunday April 3), when 3,354 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal and 2,313 PCR-confirmed cases were recorded.
It continues a slow decrease in the number of cases, with 3,750 PCR-confirmed positives on Saturday April 2 with 2,863 registrations of positive antigen results.
Almost 1,500 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised as of 8am this morning, 59 of whom are in ICU.
According to the HPSC, the positivity rate over the last week is 34.5% with over 90,000 tests completed.
The HPSC was also notified of 13 additional deaths today, marking a total of 6,799 deaths across Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic.
