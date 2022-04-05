Man shot in both legs by masked intruders at house in Northern Ireland

A man has been shot in both legs at a house in Co Derry after three masked men entered the property.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday April 5) in the Kildrum Gardens area of the city.

Northern Irish police are now appealing for information.

A PSNI spokesman said: “It was reported just after midnight that three masked men had entered a property in the area.

Detectives are appealing for information following a shooting incident in Derry / Londonderry in the early hours of this morning pic.twitter.com/mdeDG1UuSs — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) April 5, 2022

“Two of them entered a bedroom where a man, aged in his 30s, was sleeping and shot him twice – once in each leg.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“A woman, who was also in the property at the time, was thankfully physically uninjured but has been left shaken by the incident.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 6 of 05/04/22.