06 Apr 2022

Smartphone companies to develop devices which will be easier for people to repair

Smartphone developers move towards devices that can be repaired

David Power

Steps being taken by smartphone developers to produce devices that are easier to repair have been welcomed.

Samsung has become the latest big tech company to announce plans to help owners to fix their phones, following similar moves by Apple. 

The news comes as the European Parliament prepares to vote on Right to Repair legislation this week, designed to help consumers choose longer lasting and more sustainable electronic products.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has welcomed the moves. “The fact that people will be able to purchase spare parts for certain phones, repair tools and access step by step guides is a step in the right direction.

"We are still relying on individual companies to make these available though, and practices such as non-removable displays, batteries, and camera modules are still widespread," she said.

"As a member of the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee, we have put forward proposals that will require phone makers to design more durable and modular products," Ms Clune said.

The MEP said phones must have removable and replaceable parts, and consumers should have better information about estimated lifespan, availability of parts and software updates.

"These rules will help people keep their electronic products for longer, make them more cost efficient and environmentally friendly.

"The Right to Repair is seen as a key to the EU’s plans to achieve climate neutrality, by providing products that are sustainable and resource-efficient," Ms Clune said. 

