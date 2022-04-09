Search

09 Apr 2022

New Covid-19 Advisory Group announced to replace Nphet

New Covid-19 Advisory Group to replace Nphet

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Apr 2022 9:57 AM

The Minister for Health has unveiled a new Covid-19 Advisory Group that will replace the expert team which has advised the Government throughout the pandemic.

Stephen Donnelly said the Covid-19 Advisory Group will take over the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

The group will be chaired by outgoing chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Other members include deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn, Professor Luke O’Neill from Trinity College Dublin, as well as the HSE’s Colm Henry.

The Department of Health said the group will advise Mr Donnelly and the Government on how best to maximise Ireland’s medium to long-term preparedness against Covid.

The group will note the evolving epidemiological assessment of Covid-19, as well as monitor new and emerging evidence with regard to existing technologies.

The group will advise the minister and Government on experiences in other countries and jurisdictions in relation to Covid-19, where there are implications or “potential learnings or actions for Ireland”.

It will also advise the Government on medium and long-term responses that may become necessary as part of the response to Covid-19.

Since the last meeting of the Nphet, Ireland has moved away from the emergency phase of the pandemic.

In a statement, the department said: “This new phase of Ireland’s response to Covid-19 requires an approach that is informed by national and international evidence, grounded in best public health practice, with a broad, multidisciplinary membership encompassing members with specific expertise and experience in areas of strategic and/or operational responsibility.”

Mr Donnelly said: “I am delighted to announce the Covid-19 Advisory Group and its membership today.

“This very excellent group includes a wide range of expertise. Our hospitalisations are falling at present, which is reassuring.

“However, Covid-19 remains a threat and there is no way to know for sure what lies ahead. We need to be prepared.

“The Covid Advisory Group will make best use of national expertise, international data and evidence.

“I would like to thank the members of the group for volunteering their time and energy to Ireland’s ongoing response to this pandemic.”

Minister of State Frank Feighan said: “Covid-19 created obvious challenges to our public health system.

“It is vital now that we use all of the expertise and evidence available to us to continue to protect our health service while also allowing us to respond to any future risks Covid-19 may pose.

“I look forward to working with the Covid-19 Advisory Group as we move to this next stage of our collective response to Covid.”

On Friday, there were another 2,845 positive cases of Covid-19 confirmed by PCR testing in Ireland.

In addition, a further 3,038 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am on Friday, there were 1,182 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 58 in intensive care.

