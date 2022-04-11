Dublin Airport ranked as one of the most stressful in Europe

With many European airports coming under fire over recent months for increased delays due to staffing shortages, The Digital PR hub at Legacy Communication has analysed Europe’s busiest airports to find out which are most likely to stress you out this Easter.

Legacy combed through over 10,000 passenger reviews, 2,500 tweets, and hours of flight data to gauge which airports are likely to cause the biggest bump in blood pressure amid recent scenes at airports throughout Europe with London’s Heathrow Airport landing in the top spot.

At number two on the most stressful list was Dublin Airport which has come under fire recently for delays due to staff shortages. Meanwhile, Manchester airport which just saw its managing director step down over similar issues landed at number three.

To get an overall stress score Legacy analysed the annual number of passengers, rate of delays, social media sentiment and passenger reviews to figure out which of Europe’s airports are the most stress-inducing.

Dublin Airport ranked second on the overall most stressful list, despite having significantly fewer annual passengers when compared to Heathrow which came in first.

Meanwhile, Dublin Airport also failed to scratch the top ten in passenger satisfaction reviews for WiFi, check-in, security, and more with a score of 76% landing it at thirteenth place.

Dublin also ranked number two in negative sentiment social media analysis with a score of -221 and ranked number seven in the most delayed airport list with a delay rate score of 94.83.

Claire O’Grady of the Digital PR Hub @ Legacy Communications commented:

“Our data and Digital PR team spent the last week pulling this data together to reveal that Heathrow Airport was currently Europe’s most stressful airport, followed by Dublin Airport, Manchester, Madrid, Frankfurt, and Charles de Gaulle.”

O’Grady added:

“The fact that Dublin and Manchester Airport were so close to Heathrow in the rankings in spite of having significantly fewer annual passengers was a very interesting pattern within the data - especially given that the other airports listed in the top ten also had significantly higher passenger numbers.”