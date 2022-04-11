Garda body cams to be rolled out this year

Garda body cameras are set to be trialled this year and are expected to be fully rolled out from 2023.

The introduction of the body cams was recommended by the Commission on the Future of Policing in 2018 and is supported by many gardaí all over the country, however it has prompted privacy concerns from civil liberties campaigners.

This will involve frontline gardaí wearing a high visible camera on their chest that can record video and audio and gardaí will have the choice whether to turn recording on or not.

Under regulations that are being considered, gardaí will have to signal whenever they are going to record and will have to justify the decision afterwards.

Justified use of recording include public order matters, searches and other potentially confrontational incidents.

Necessary legislation is expected to be published later this month with Garda management expected to engage with potential suppliers in the coming weeks.

