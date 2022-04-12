Search

12 Apr 2022

Dead rodent on box of crisps and no hot water - 7 food businesses closed in March

Dead rodent on box of crisps and no hot water - 7 food businesses closed in March

Dead rodent on box of crisps and no hot water - 7 food businesses closed in March

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

12 Apr 2022 2:01 PM

Seven food businesses were closed by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in March, according to the latest list of enforcement orders. 

Reasons for closure of the establishments ranged from a lack of hot water in staff bathroom wash basins to the discovery of a rat in a glue trap on top of a box of crisps. 

According to the FSAI, four closures were were served under the FSAI Act 1998 for Entertainment Limited in Dublin, Press Up Eats in Cork, OPTP Eatery Limited in Limerick and Asian Food Babak in Waterford. 

Three closure orders were issued under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations 2020 to Allta at Liffey Trust Centre and Indias Taste take way, both in Dublin 1, as well as Remedy Health in Cork. 

Other reasons for the enforcement orders include evidence of extensive rodent activity, containers of uncovered vegetables, cooked chicken and cooked lamb being kept overnight in an open display unit, a lack of food hygiene training by higher management, no written allergen information, and no evidence of effective food safety management. 

Chief Executive of the FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne, commented today (Tuesday April 12) and said there continues to be "grave and serious disregard" for basic food safety procedures. 

She said, "It is simply not good enough." 

"The Enforcement Orders in March show that some businesses are failing to comply with safe food practices that are in place to protect consumers’ health. In particular, several of the Closure Orders reference significant rodent infestations. This is not acceptable in any food business at any time, as it poses a serious risk to public health.

"Food businesses need to ensure that they have a strong food safety culture, including correct food safety management procedures in place to ensure pest control and best hygiene practice at all times. Consumers have a right to safe food." 

One prosecution was taken by the HSE throughout March in relation to Old Oak and 115 Café in Cork. 

