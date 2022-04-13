Dramatic fall in patient numbers in hospitals with Covid-19

There has been a dramatic drop in the number of people in hospital with Covid, latest figures show.
The number has fallen to 933, a significant drop on the numbers recorded in previous weeks, when figures peaked at 1,624 on March 28 for people in hospital with Covid.
This number is also down from the total of 1,004 recorded on Tuesday.
The numbers recorded for Wednesday represent the first time the figures for people with Covid-19 in hospital fell below 1,000 since March 13, 2022.
Meanwhile, there have been 24 Covid-19 deaths reported that occurred during the week to April 9 last, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre
