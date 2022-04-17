Search

18 Apr 2022

Covid-19 cases in ICU drop dramatically overnight

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

17 Apr 2022 1:39 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

The number of patients in ICU has dropped from 53 to 45 in the space of a week, according to the latest HSE figures.

The HSE confirmed that there are currently 45 patients in ICU with Covid-19 on Sunday, April 17, a drop of eight since last Sunday. 

More significant is the fact that 50 people were confirmed in ICU numbers on Easter Saturday, meaning the number of patients dropped by five in just one day.

Two people were admitted to ICU on Sunday but six people were discharged.

The number of positive cases is also falling in recent days with the peak of the current wave now passed.

1,762 positive swabs were confirmed on Friday, a 24.27% positivity on 7,260 tests.

The numbers in this wave peaked with 10,000 positive swabs on March 23. The numbers have been falling ever since.

