NI police officer carried on bonnet of car for 30 metres in 'horrific incident'

A police officer was carried on the bonnet of a car for up to 30 metres as it sped off in Co Derry.

Two officers were hurt in yesterday's (May 2) incident in the Skeoge Link road area of Derry City.

Police were alerted to the way a grey Audi was being driven just before noon.

The car stopped in the road, with the driver getting out and speaking to the driver of another vehicle.

Officers tried to speak to him but he got back into the Audi and drove off.

One officer’s arm was hit by the car while another was forced on to its bonnet before falling off – suffering hand, elbow and hip injuries – as the Audi sped away towards Buncrana Road.

Derry City and Strabane PSNI Superintendent Marty Reid said: “This was a horrific incident which has left both of our officers really badly shaken.

“They were working to keep people safe and ended up being subjected to a terrifying ordeal.

“This reckless act could have had devastating consequences and we are thankful we are not dealing with more serious injuries – or worse.

“We’ve been in contact with both officers, one of whom has been able to return to work today, to ensure they receive all the support they need as they recover and deal with what happened to them.

“Our officers work hard every day to keep people safe and protect the communities they serve and incidents such as this are unacceptable and should be condemned by all.”

The Audi has since been found in the Shantallow area and seized.

Police appealed for information and want to hear from witnesses and those with dash cam or mobile phone footage. Call 101, quoting reference number 692 of May 2 2022.