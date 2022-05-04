Baz Ashmawy 'devastated' as DIY SOS family hit with tragic death

RTE presenter Baz Ashmawy and the entire team on the broadcaster's DIY SOS have expressed shock and devastation at the death of Josh Parsons.

The team and community of volunteers from the hit show, and everyone at Motive Television have said they were "devastated" to hear of the loss of young Josh, son to Jen and Glen Parsons, who were the centre of the Longwood episode earlier this year.

A joint statement read: "Josh was a fighter and an inspiring young boy, and his family did him proud in every step of his tragically short life.

"Our hearts go out to Jen, Glen and Ryan, their entire network of family, friends, and neighbours in Longwood, Co. Meath.

"May Josh rest in peace."