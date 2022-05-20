Pedestrian dies after being struck by articulated lorry

A man in his 60s has died after being struck by an articulated lorry.
Gardai are seeking witnesses to the road traffic collision, which occurred yesterday (Thursday May 19) on the M8 motorway near Burncourt, Cahir in Co Tipperary.
Emergency services and Gardai were alerted to the serious collision shortly after 3pm.
The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, however the lorry driver (male, 30s) did no require medical cancellation.
The deceased has since been removed from the scene and the local Coroner has been notified.
Those with camera footage from the M8 between J11 Cahir south and J12 Mitchelstown north at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052-7445630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
