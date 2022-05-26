Man turned up in hospital with short-term memory loss after day-time sex with his wife

A 66-year-old man ended up in hospital with short-term amnesia shortly after having daytime sex with his wife, according to a medical report.

A paper in the May edition of the Irish Medical Journal (IMJ) said the man suffered from sudden onset amnesia or Transient Global Amnesia (TGA) within 10 minutes of having sex.

It was the second time that the man suffered from sudden onset amnesia within 10 minutes of sexual intercourse.

The May edition of the IMJ features the paper in which medics at Department of Neurology at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) state that the case highlights sexual intercourse as a trigger of recurrent Transient Global Amnesia.

The man had presented himself at the hospital A&E.

"After seeing the date on his phone, the man became distressed that he had forgotten his wedding anniversary the day before. He had, in fact, celebrated it with his wife and family on the previous day," the paper outlines.

"His autobiographical memory remained intact, but he had no memory of the morning or the celebrations the day before," the report adds.

The paper states that “no other neurological symptoms were reported and upon arrival to the emergency department his neurological examination was completely normal”.

The amnesia episode suffered by the man followed a similar pattern for an event seven years endured previously by him. According to the medics that amnesia event also came within 10 minutes of sexual intercourse.

TGA is a symptom of sudden onset anterograde and retrograde amnesia that can last for up to 24 hours.

"The precipitation of TGA has been linked with several activities including physical activity, immersion in cold or hot water, emotional stress, pain... and sexual intercourse," the paper says.

TGA usually occurs in people aged between 50 an 70 years of age, often in isolation as a one off event.