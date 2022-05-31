Gardaí catch up with runaway thief after terrifying carjacking incident
Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following the hijacking and theft of a car in Monasterevin, Co Kildare on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
The incident occurred at approximately 3.10pm when a male forced entry to a vehicle and pushed a passenger from the vehicle.
He proceeded to flee the scene in the stolen car.
Following a number of lines of enquiry, Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s on Monday, May 30.
He was taken to Kildare Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He has since been charged and was due to appear before Portlaoise District Court on Tuesday.
The stolen vehicle has since been recovered and is in the process of being returned to the owner.
Investigations are ongoing.
