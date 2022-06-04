Big supermarket chain issue immediate recall of popular prawn product
Specific batches of a King Prawn product are being recalled by Centra due to mislabelling.
The affected batches hit the shelves with incorrect use-by dates.
A Food Safety Authority recall notice stated: "The above batches of Centra King Prawns are being recalled as they have been mislabelled with incorrect use-by dates.
"The use-by dates stated on the labels are 16/07/2022 and 22/07/2022, however, the correct use-by dates are 16/06/2022 and 22/06/2022. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Centra stores supplied with the implicated batches."
