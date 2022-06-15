ALLERGEN ALERT: Popular chain of shops recall chocolate spread
A popular chain of shops has recalled batches of chocolate spread due to an undisclosed ingredient.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), batches of SPAR's Spread Up Hazelnut Choco (pack size 400g) have been taken off shelves due to the presence of nuts (almonds).
This ingredient is not mentioned on the label, making affected batches unsafe for consumers allergic to or intolerant of nuts (almonds).
Implicated batches include all products with best before end dates of June 2022, August 2022, September 2022, November 2022 and December 2022.
