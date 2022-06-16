Northern Irish police assist Garda investigation after car rams into prison van

Police in Northern Ireland are aiding a Garda investigation into the ramming of a prison van in Co Monaghan.

Gardai said at around 6.45pm yesterday (Wednesday June 15) a gold-coloured BMW X5 was in collision with an Irish Prison Service van.

No injuries have been reported.

The BMW was found burnt out a short distance away on the N2.

Gardai said a number of individuals were observed leaving the scene in a grey/black Audi A4 with Northern Ireland registration plates.

The Audi was also later found burnt out.

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to the incident on the N2 at Kilcrow, Clontribet to come forward.

An incident room has been established at Monaghan Garda Station.

In a statement the PSNI said it is assisting the Garda in its investigation.

“A grey/black Audi A4 used in connection with the collision may have had Northern Ireland registration plates. Enquiries continue,” a spokesperson added.