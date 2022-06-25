Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal midlands crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision to come forward
A driver has died after a car collided with a wall and caught fire in Co Laois on Friday afternoon.
Gardaí said that the driver was the sole occupant of the car, and that further details are not yet known.
The fatal collision occurred on the Athy Road in Stradbally at around 2.45pm.
The body of the deceased was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, where a post-mortem will take place.
The R428 Athy Road was closed for a period of time on Friday evening as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the Athy Road or surrounding areas between 2.30pm and 3.15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardai.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
The defending solicitor Patrick Martin told the court that his client was going through a bad period at the time
Global sportswear brand Nike has revealed it will fully pull out of Russia three months after halting its business in the country due to the Ukraine war.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.