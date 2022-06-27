Search

27 Jun 2022

HSE chief Paul Reid announces he is to step down to 'spend time with family'

HSE chief Paul Reid announces he is to step down to 'spend time with family'

Paul Reid

Reporter:

David Power

27 Jun 2022 11:54 AM

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has announced that he will be stepping down from his position later this year.

Mr Reid cease his role in December and says he has no immediate career plans.

In a message to staff today, Mr Reid said that he was making the decision with a heavy heart, and that it was the hardest decision he had ever made in relation to his own career.

HE said his decision was influenced by a desire to spend more time with his family, and a "belief that the HSE was entering a new phase and that the appointment of a new leader was now timely".

"Working in the HSE has been by far the greatest period in my career," Mr Reid said.

"It has been truly rewarding leading an organisation whose staff come to work every day to make people's lives better."

"No organisation will ever match the commitment, dedication and relentless willingness to go beyond the call of duty that I have witnessed," he added.

Paying tribute to Mr Reid, the Chairman of the HSE Ciarán Devane said: “It is with very great regret that I and the Board have heard of Paul’s decision.

“He has led the health service through what has been the greatest challenge it has ever faced, and done so with relentless dedication and professionalism. We are very grateful that he will stay in his role for a further period to allow us progress the extremely difficult task of replacing him.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media