Thousands of Irish farmers to receive GLAS+ payments totaling €650,000

Balancing payments under the GLAS+ scheme worth €650,000 are being issued to over 3,000 Irish farmers.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, announced the commencement of the payments today (Thursday June 30).

Farmers receiving the payments - approximately €2,000 each - are being rewarded for undertaking environmental commitments recognised as exceptional.

It represents the final 15% of GLAS+ payments and total GLAS payments last year.

Announcing the news, Minister McConalogue said, "I am very pleased to be announcing the commencing of these GLAS+ balancing payments, as it means that almost €650,000 will be made to over 3,100 GLAS participants.

"This payment [sic] will also bring the total payments made to date in respect of GLAS to over €1.18 billion. I am also pleased to note that over 95% of GLAS participants have now been paid in full in respect of their 2021 GLAS commitments."

He added: "The delivery of environmental benefits continues to be a key objective given the number of challenges we face as regards climate change, loss of biodiversity and water quality.

"Earlier this week I launched a new agri-environmental climate measure, to succeed GLAS called ACRES which is currently with the EU Commission for approval. Our intention is that this will commence on 1 January 2023.

"The commitment of €1.5 billion scheme to ACRES over the lifetime of the new CAP demonstrates the commitment of the Government to facilitate the delivery of climate, environmental and biodiversity benefits while supporting farm incomes."