Search

01 Jul 2022

Woman in her 20s arrested following serious hit and run with cyclist

Woman in her 20s arrested following serious hit and run with cyclist

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

01 Jul 2022 10:40 AM

A woman in her 20s has been arrested following a serious hit and run collision with a cyclist. 

Garda and emergency services were alerted to the incident - which occurred yesterday (Thursday June 30) in Co Limerick - where a cyclist was discovered with serious injuries on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh near Newcastle West. 

The cyclist (in his 50s) was treated at the scene and airlifted to Cork University Hospital where his injuries are described as serious. 

The woman arrested by Gardai is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Henry Street Garda Station in Co Dublin. 

A car understood to be involved in the incident has been seized for forensic examination. 

The scene has been examined by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic. 

Any road users who were travelling on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh at the time of the incident with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí. 

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the collision to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media