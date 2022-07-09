WARNING: Popular ice cream collection recalled over pesticide concerns

Batches of Häagen-Dazs Vanilla tub and Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Collection ice cream are being recalled due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has confirmed.
Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU but is approved for use by other countries outside the EU.
"Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an acute risk to health, there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption of ethylene oxide in contaminated food over a long period of time," the FSAI said on its website.
"Therefore, exposure to ethylene oxide needs to be minimised. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches," it added.
