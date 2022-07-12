Firearms including Uzi machine gun and silencer discovered by Gardaí

Firearms and ammunition including an Uzi machine gun have been seized by Gardaí.
According to An Garda Síochána, the seizures were made yesterday morning (Monday July 11) following an intelligence-led operation in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin 10.
The search - carried out by the Detective Unit attached to Ballyfermot Garda Station - led to the discovery of an Uzi machine gun, two magazines and a silencer.
Superintendent Anthony Twomey of Clondalkin Garda Station said, "This is another example of the excellent work being carried out by members of An Garda Síochána in the Ballyfermot area who are committed to keeping the people of Ireland safe."
All of the items will now be sent to the Garda Technical Bureau for further examination.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Established in 1947, Miss Ireland has been the launch pad for many eminent, successful, and inspiring women in Ireland
The Fund will provide grants of between €10,000 and €300,000 for the upgrade and refurbishment of community centres in both urban and rural areas
The purpose of the Public Information Session is to inform members of the public about the Vision Rathvilly 2040 project and how they can become involved
Industries driving job growth in Carlow include Hotel & Catering, Medical Professionals & Healthcare and Science
Elon Musk’s 44 billion dollars (£36.5 billion) bid to buy Twitter is on the verge of collapse — after the Tesla CEO sent a letter to the social media company’s board saying he is terminating the deal.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.