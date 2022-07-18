New CSO data reveals total number of Ukrainian refugees in Ireland

New data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has revealed the total number of Ukrainian refugees in Ireland.

According to today's (Monday July 18) publication of the 'Arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland Series 4' report, over 40,000 Ukrainian people have received PPS numbers under the Temporary Protection Directive.

The Directive is an EU law to deal with a ‘mass influx’ of people in need of international protection adopted by Ireland in 2015.

It was activated in Ireland for the first time in March 2022 in response to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Today's report shows women aged 20 years of age and over account for almost half of the Ukrainian arrivals in Ireland to date (47%), while individuals aged 0-19 (male and female) account for 37%.

Almost 40% of the 43,256 arrivals were categorised as 'One parent with children' under relationship classifications.

The latest data (as of July 11 2022) shows the highest number of Ukrainian refugees are currently in counties Dublin (8,310), Cork (4385) and Kerry (3,027), followed by Galway (2,790), Clare (2,572), Limerick (1,643), Wexford (1,485) and Wicklow (1,397).

The Local Electoral Area (LEA) with the highest concentration of refugees was listed as Ennistimon in Co Clare (7.53%).

County Mayo has the fewest Ukrainian refugees with 124 in total, along with Monaghan (207) and Longford (240).

Five hundred and fifty one people are in Laois, 535 in Carlow and 773 in Leitrim.

Meanwhile, Louth, Waterford and Meath are housing just over 1,000 Ukrainians each, with 408 in Offaly and 407 in Roscommon.

A total of 875 are in Sligo, 709 in Cavan, 626 in Tipperary, 709 in Westmeath, 1884 refugees are in Donegal, with 998 in Kildare and 599 in Kilkenny.

Of the arrivals who have attended employment support events arranged by Intreo Public Employment Services, almost 70% found English language proficiency a challenge in securing employment.

According to today's report, almost 10,000 of the 13,514 people who attended the event had previous occupations, with 'Professionals' being the largest group at 33%.

Sixty nine percent of the 9,744 people who recorded their highest level of education had achieved an NFQ level equivalent to 7 or higher.