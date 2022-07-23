Search

23 Jul 2022

Failure of Department of Health to pay Covid bonus is 'beyond insulting' - Labour

Failure of Department of Health to pay Covid bonus is 'beyond insulting' - Labour

Only 93,000 of the 154,000 existing workforce have been paid so far

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

23 Jul 2022 12:37 PM

Labour health and disability spokesperson Duncan Smith has said that the Department of Health must emerge from the shadows, take responsibility and pay tens of thousands of frontline health workers still waiting on a pandemic recognition payment.

Deputy Smith said:

"The fact that the Department of Health has not paid the pandemic recognition payment to a single Section 39 worker, contract cleaner, caterer, member of security staff, workers in private nursing homes or even public health workers not employed by the HSE, like Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics is beyond insulting.

"I have been dealing with Public Health Nurses all over the country who are still awaiting payment also.”

"The HSE has made it clear to unions from day one that the circular that gives effect to the decision to pay non-HSE staff lies squarely with the Department of Health and the Minister.

"The longer they shirk their responsibilities, the longer these workers will be left high and dry during the worst cost of living crisis in our lifetime. These workers made enormous personal sacrifices. They risked their health to keep us safe.

"They truly went above and beyond the call of duty and this needs to be recognised."

“It is beyond time for the Department of Health who are responsible for paying the tens of thousands of Section 39 workers, cleaners, caterers, security staff, workers in private nursing homes or Dublin Fire Brigade, to emerge from the shadows, take responsibility and settling this long standing commitment to recognise their contribution.

"Only 93,000 of the 154,000 existing workforce have been paid so far. After 4 months of stalling there is a very long way to go make this right.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media