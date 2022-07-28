Gardaí seek public assistance to find missing teenager

Gardaí are seeking public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Carlow teenager.
Seventeen year old Ciaran Brennan - described as being 5'11" in height, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes - has been missing from the Tullow area since Tuesday July 26.
When last seen, Ciaran was wearing a navy blue North Face tracksuit.
He is known to frequent Dublin City Centre.
Anyone with information on Ciaran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.