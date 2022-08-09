Search

09 Aug 2022

Almost 50 firefighters attend blaze at former entertainment centre in Co Antrim

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 11:51 AM

Almost 50 firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Dunluce Centre in Portrush, Co Antrim yesterday evening (August 8). 

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to reports of a fire at the former family entertainment centre at 8.26pm, with videos and photos on social media showing smoke billowing from the centre. 

A NIFRS spokesperson said that there were six fire appliances at the scene: two from Portrush, two from Coleraine, one from Portstewart and one from Ballymoney.

“There is also an aerial appliance from Derry and a support vehicle from Kilrea in attendance,” the spokesperson said.

In total, there were 46 firefighters at the scene. 

According to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), nobody was inside the premises at the time of the incident and there have been no injuries. 

The incident is being treated as arson by the PSNI and police urge witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 0800 555 111. 

