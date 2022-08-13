Popular brand of infant food recalls product due to microbiological contamination risk

A popular brand of infant food has recalled batches of product due to possible microbiological contamination.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Ella's Kitchen's Banana and Vanilla Bread Pudding (pack size 4x80g, batches L192 and L193 with a 04/23 best before date) has been removed from shelves as it may be unsafe to consume.
Consumers are advised not to feed the implicated batches to infants.
Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale notice in stores.
