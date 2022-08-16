WEATHER: Isolated showers and sunny spells to be expected today (August 16)

Weather today (August 16) will be mostly dry apart from some isolated light showers, though sunny spells will develop throughout the day.
Highest temperatures will be between 15 and 20 degrees, mildest in the south, with lows of 6 to 11 degrees expected tonight.
It will be largely dry this evening with some passing showers, while some isolated showers can be expected tomorrow (August 17) after a mainly dry start with sunny spells.
Cloud will build from the west in the afternoon tomorrow, bringing outbreaks of light rain and drizzle into western and northwestern areas by evening.
Highest temperatures will be between 16 degrees in the northwest and 21 degrees in the southeast
Dozens of homes and businesses sustained damage after more than 40mm of rain fell in an hour in New Ross on Monday
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and South Korea have committed to a partnership aimed at addressing health disparities between countries
In a statement released on Tuesday, Mr Reid said he will leave his role in October, and will take up a period of annual leave
Age Action’s analysis finds that the average older person living alone will lose €1,532 in spending power by end-2022 and the average older couple will lose €3,364
Mr O’Brien said he referred the report by barrister Remy Farrell on the advice of the Attorney General
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.