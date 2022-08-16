Irish teenagers missing in separate cases located safe and well, Gardaí confirm

A teenage boy missing from his home for over a week has been located.
According to Gardaí, 13-year-old Jimmy Reynolds - described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a stocky build, short dark hair and brown eyes - went missing from his Cappoquin home in Co Waterford on August 9.
He has now been found safe and well.
In a separate case, a teenage girl missing from Co Meath for three days has also been located.
Sixteen year old Leila Murray, 16 years went missing from her Ballinlough home on August 13.
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.
