16 Aug 2022

Four people in hospital and one dead following traffic collision on Irish road

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

16 Aug 2022 3:13 PM

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to a two-vehicle road traffic collision which resulted in the death of a woman in her 90s. 

Emergency services including Gardaí were alerted to the collision on the N17 at Cloonturk, Co Mayo at approximately 5.50pm yesterday (Monday August 15).  

Three women and two juveniles were taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for their injuries, including the woman in her 90s who has since died. 

It brings the number of people who have lost their lives on Irish roads since the beginning of 2022 up to 100. 

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dash cam) footage, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. 

