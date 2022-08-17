Ireland to host agri-food event as it aims to be sustainable food world leader

Ireland aims to be a world leader in sustainable food systems as part of a ten-year-strategy and is due to host an agri-food policy event in support of this in Dublin in October, it has been announced.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, confirmed on Wednesday that he will host an event on agri-food policy, ‘Food Vision 2030 : A World Leader in Sustainable Food Systems’, in Dublin Castle on Thursday, 13th October.

Minister McConalogue said: “Ireland’s agri-food sector’s ambition is to be a ‘World Leader in Sustainable Food Systems’, as expressed in Food Vision 2030, a ten-year strategy developed by the sector itself and launched last year. I believe that the detailed missions set out in Food Vision have the potential to transform our agriculture, food, forestry and marine sector in the period to 2030, with sustainability in all its dimensions, environmental, economic and social, at its core.

"Ireland has a reputation for producing safe, high-quality food and drink, with record exports of over €15 billion in 2021. We need to safeguard that reputation by improving sustainability in all its forms, particularly for our farmers and fishers, who are the bedrock of our sector, in cooperation with agri-food businesses and rural & coastal communities. I am looking forward to hosting this important event in October,” Minister McConalogue said.

Further details on the conference will be confirmed later.