Man arrested in connection with robbery where staff threatened at knife-point

A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery during which staff were threatened with a knife.
According to Gardaí, a lone male entered a Dublin shop yesterday (August 17) and demanded the contents of cash registers in the store before fleeing the scene on foot with a a sum of cash.
Despite being threatened with a knife, no-one was injured during the course of the incident.
As a result of Garda enquiries involving a number of Garda units in the Dublin City area, Gardaí arrested a male in Crumlin, Dublin 12, in the early hours of this morning (Thursday August 18).
The man, aged in his 40s, is currently being detained at Terenure Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Investigations are ongoing.
