Man arrested over serious assault at house in Co Wicklow

A man has been arrested after a serious assault at a house in Co Wicklow.
Gardai said a man in his 40s was assaulted on the Ashfield estate in Arklow in the early hours of Tuesday August 2.
The injured man was discovered at about 2.30am with “wounds to the head”.
He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The Garda said the suspect, also in his 40s, is being detained at Bray garda station.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area between 12.30am and 2.30am and who may have witnessed anything.
They are particularly keen that anyone who may have camera footage from the area make it available.
Contact Arklow garda station on 0402 32304 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.
