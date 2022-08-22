Two out of five childcare workers seeking work opportunities outside of childcare sector

A new study has found that just under two in every five childcare workers are now seeking work opportunities outside of the childcare sector.

The Early Years Staffing and Pay Survey, conducted by the organisation Services Industrial Professional and Technical Union, (also known as SIPTU) found that creches and childcare facilities nationwide are struggling to recruit staff.

A total of 1,977 people took part in the survey, which was carried out earlier this month.

It found that 39 per cent of early years staff are actively looking for a job outside of their profession

The survey also found that 68 per cent of managers and owners finding it 'extremely difficult' to hire and keep workers due to low pay and conditions.

In addition, only 13 per cent of workers said they would recommend a career in early years to a friend or family members, with levels of pay being cited as the biggest concern.

Darragh O' Connor, SIPTU's head of strategic organising and campaigns, said to the Irish Examiner newspaper that low pay has caused a recruitment and retention crisis in early years.

He said that this in turn is undermining the sustainability of services, quality for children, and accessibility for parents.

However, he insisted that there is 'light at the end of the tunnel' and a new core funding model due to be introduced in next month that should make an impact.